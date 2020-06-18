|
MACIVER Kenneth (Aberdeen / Shawbost)
Margaret and the family of the late Kenneth Maciver would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their overwhelming support and expressions of sympathy following the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. Our grateful thanks also to Rev Iver Martin for his comforting words during the graveside service and to the staff of Gordon & Watson Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 18, 2020