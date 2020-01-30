|
MACLEAN Kenneth (late of Gravir / Glasgow / Ranish / Dun Berisay)
The sisters of the late Kenneth MacLean would like to sincerely thank all their relatives and friends for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following our recent sad loss. We would like to thank staff of Dun Berisay Care Home for their care over the past seven years. Also thanks to the Reverends Donald MacDonald and Murdo MacLeod. Thanks to Mr Alasdair Macrae and staff and the grave diggers at Crossbost. Finally, thanks to all who came to pay their respects.
Vatisker and Nairn.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020