MONK Kenneth The family of the late Kenneth Monk wish to thank most sincerely all relatives and friends for their sympathy and support following the very sad death of Kenny. Thank you for all cards, Mass cards, flowers, gifts and phone calls. Special thanks to Father Colin MacInnes for the beautiful Requiem Mass and prayers. Grateful thanks to Angus MacPhee Funeral Undertaker and staff, also the Stepping Stones Restaurant. Thank you to all who came to the church and graveside to pay their last respects.
Benbecula and Oldmeldrum.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020