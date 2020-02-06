|
MacSWEEN
Kenny The family of the late Kenny Angie MacSween, 21 Aignish, Point, wish to thank all relatives, neighbours and friends for their kind expressions of support and sympathy received following the tragic loss of a very dear husband, dad and shen. To those who provided assistance and support at the time of the accident, we are especially grateful and for the professional response provided by the emergency services. Sincere thanks to Rev Callum Macleod for his guidance, support and who with the assistance of the Rev Andrew Coghill, Rev Hugh Stewart and office-bearers of Point Free Church delivered such compassionate and comforting services. Thanks also to the staff of Alasdair Macrae, Funeral Directors and to Norman MacKenzie, Cemetery Attendant, for their professional and sensitive care. Donations at the funeral service has been gifted to Alzheimer's Scotland (Lewis & Harris).
With gratitude, Anne, Alasdair, Donald, Christine, Barbara and the extended families.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020