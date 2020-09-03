|
MACAULAY Malcolm Nicolson (Calum Ban) Passed away suddenly, on August 17, 2020, aged 68.
The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for many expressions of sympathy following our recent sad loss. Sincere thanks to the paramedics in attendance, Rev Murray and Al Macrae and staff. We would also like to express our appreciation to everyone who paid their last respects along the roadside in Keose.
He will be sorely missed.
8 Keose Glebe.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020