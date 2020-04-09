|
|
|
MACLEAN Rev Malcolm The family of the late Malcolm Maclean express sincere thanks to all those who attended the funeral service and interment in difficult circumstances. We thank relatives, friends and our caring neighbours for their support and sympathy and those who sent cards, telephone calls and gifts.Thanks to Rev K. MacDonald, Rev G. Craig,
Rev D. MacKinnon, Rev J. Macleod,
Rev A. Macleod, Rev D. Fraser,
Rev D. MacDonald and
Rev C. MacDonald and those who attended the interment in Bragar Cemetery. We will always be indebted to Bethesda for the care he received from the team of carers and domestic staff, also those who visited him. Thanks to Donald from Crossroads.
A special thanks to M.D. his brother and his wife, Dolina, for their support and presence with us, especially in the final days. Thanks to those who prepared the cemetery for interment. Finally, thanks to A. Macrae Undertakers, Graham and Robert for their services.
(4 New Shawbost)
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020