|
|
|
COOK Margaret The family of the late Peggy Cook would like to thank relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues, for their kindness and all expressions of sympathy shown to them following their recent sad loss. We would like to thank management and staff of Blar Buidhe Care Home, past and present, for the care and attention shown to Peggy over the years she was a resident. Sincere thanks to Rev James Maciver and Rev K.I. Macleod of Stornoway Free Church for service at cemetery on the day of interment Thanks to A. Macrae Undertaker and his staff, plus cemetery attendant at Sandwick Cemetery, for their professional services.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 25, 2020