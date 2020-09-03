Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret SMITH

Notice Condolences

Margaret SMITH Notice
SMITH Margaret (Babs) (nee Mackay) Passed away peacefully, on August 26, 2020. She was born in Winnipeg, Canada and brought up on the beautiful Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Babs and her husband Donald lived in Nassau, Bahamas for over 40 years. After losing Donald, Babs moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to be near her family.
She is survived by her daughter Christine Smith, granddaughter Erica Zeilman, brother Norman Mackay, sister-in-law Cathie Mackay and daughter-in-law Linda Smith.
Babs was a kind, compassionate, generous, faithful soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be buried with her beloved husband Donald Smith and beloved son Ian Smith, at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, Florida.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -