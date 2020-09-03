|
|
|
SMITH Margaret (Babs) (nee Mackay) Passed away peacefully, on August 26, 2020. She was born in Winnipeg, Canada and brought up on the beautiful Isle of Lewis, Scotland. Babs and her husband Donald lived in Nassau, Bahamas for over 40 years. After losing Donald, Babs moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to be near her family.
She is survived by her daughter Christine Smith, granddaughter Erica Zeilman, brother Norman Mackay, sister-in-law Cathie Mackay and daughter-in-law Linda Smith.
Babs was a kind, compassionate, generous, faithful soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She will be buried with her beloved husband Donald Smith and beloved son Ian Smith, at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta, Florida.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020