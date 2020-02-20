|
TOUGH Margaret The family of the late Margaret Tough would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, support and numerous expressions of sympathy, love and prayerful support extended to them following their recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Blar Buidhe for their exceptional loving care in the few days our Mam spent with them, to all the wonderful carers who made it possible for our Mam to remain at her own home for so long. Heartfelt thanks to Rev Ewen Matheson, Rev Kenny M. Ferguson and Rev Donald Macdonald for their personal and touching services and prayers. Thank you to Broadbay Medical Practice, Back Pharmacy, Hazel Hebditch and to Meg nurse practitioner, Alastair Macrae, Murdo and Robert for their sensitive handling of funeral duties. Sincere thanks to all who attended the services at both the wake and the funeral. Thanks to Donald Stewart for his guidance, all office bearers at Back Church, Iain Stewart the grave digger and also Marabelle, Isobel, Aline and Chrissie for the lovely lunch and refreshments.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020