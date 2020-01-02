|
MATHESON Mary Ann The family of the late Mary Ann Matheson, would like to sincerely thank all our relatives, friends and neighbours, in Stornoway and Gravir for their kindness and support and expressions of sympathy following our recent sad loss. We would like to thank staff at Western Isles Hospital and Blar Buidhe Nursing Home, also Rev Iain Macritchie for conducting the services, Rev Kenneth I Macleod, Rev Calum Macdonald and church elders for their prayers. Thanks to Mr Macrae undertaker and staff for all their help and to Angus cemetery attendant, Gravir Cemetery. Finally, thanks to all who came to pay their last respects.
Family in Gravir, Glasgow and West Yorkshire.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020