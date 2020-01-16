|
MACLEOD Mary Anne (Carloway)
Passed away peacefully, at Blar Buidhe Nursing Home, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with her daughters by her side, Mary Anne, aged 92, wife to the late Donald Macleod, beloved mother to Catriona and Donna, mother-in-law to David and Bob, adored grandmother to Janie, Christopher, Paul and Donald and much loved great-grandmother to Jensen, Honor, Zachary and Solomon.
Sorely missed and forever in our hearts. Psalm 107, V30.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020