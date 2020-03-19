|
CAMPBELL Murdina The family of the late Murdina Campbell wish to thank most sincerely relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy received. Thank you to all the home carers for their dedication and care over many years and to paramedics and staff at Western Isles Hospital. Thanks to Rev Gordon Macleod, Rev T. K. Shadakshari, Rev I. M. Campbell, Rev William Macleod, office bearers and congregation of the High Church, Stornoway, for prayerful support. Grateful thanks to A. Macrae Undertaker and attendants for funeral arrangements. Finally, thanks to all who came to pay their last respects.
Gus am bris an là.
28 Benside.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020