Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murdo MACDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murdo MACDONALD

Notice

Murdo MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD Murdo (Soda) Annie Mary and family of the late Murdo Macdonald would like to thank all relatives , friends and neighbours for their sympathy and kind thoughts and prayers. Thanks also to Archways Medical Practice, doctors, staff and the district nurses, Western Isle Hospital doctors and nurses, A. Macrae and staff, Rev Euan Matheson for comforting words at the graveside and all those who lined the roads from Tong to Gress and outside the cemetery to show their respects. Many thanks for cards, flowers and gifts received.
Sorely missed.
15b Aird, Tong.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -