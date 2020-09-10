|
MACDONALD Murdo (Soda) Annie Mary and family of the late Murdo Macdonald would like to thank all relatives , friends and neighbours for their sympathy and kind thoughts and prayers. Thanks also to Archways Medical Practice, doctors, staff and the district nurses, Western Isle Hospital doctors and nurses, A. Macrae and staff, Rev Euan Matheson for comforting words at the graveside and all those who lined the roads from Tong to Gress and outside the cemetery to show their respects. Many thanks for cards, flowers and gifts received.
Sorely missed.
15b Aird, Tong.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020