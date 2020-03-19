|
|
|
MACKAY Murdo The family of the late Murdo would like to thank relatives and friends for kindness, support and numerous expressions of sympathy shown to them following their recent sad bereavement. To Dr Gilmour and staff from the Carloway practice, paramedics and A & E staff at the Western Isles Hospital. Thanks to Rev Calum Macleod for conducting the services and also Rev John Macleod and all church office bearers who participated in any way.
Thanks to A. MacRae and staff for their professional handling of the funeral arrangements and to the attendant at Dalmore Cemetery. Thanks to the ladies of the Old School, Shawbost, for their excellent catering arrangements. Thank you to all who contributed to the collection, the sum of £660 was raised. Finally, sincere thanks to all who came to pay their last respects at the wake, funeral and graveside, all very much appreciated.
55 North Shawbost
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020