MORRISON Murdo Peacefully, at Strathtay House Care Home, Perth, on July 8, 2020, aged 88. Husband of Isabella, wonderful father to Shona and Allan and beloved grandfather to Sarah and Rebecca. Murdo was born in South Dell, Isle-of-Lewis and, served with the Royal Artillery in BAOR and Lovat Scouts, joining the Police in 1953. Murdo retired in 1984 as a Sergeant in Tayside Police Western Division. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 16, 2020
