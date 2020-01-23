|
MACLENNAN Muriel The family of the late Muriel Maclennan would like to thank everyone who, over the years, attended and supported Muriel to remain in her own home. They would like to thank her carers, doctors and nurses at Broadbay Medical Practice and all staff at Medical Ward 2, Western Isles Hospital. They would also like to thank Rev K Ferguson, Rev D Macdonald, Rev G Macleod, elders, A MacRae Undertakers and finally all those who attended the funeral service.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020