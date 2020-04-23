|
|
|
BEATON Nellie Nellie passed away peacefully, in the care of St Peter's Hospital, Hamilton, Ontario on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in her 91st year. Dearly beloved wife of the late George Beaton, who pre-deceased her in 2010. Nellie emigrated to Canada from Back to join her beloved George following their marriage in 1959.
They were long term residents at Forrest Glen, West Hamilton where they shared many happy years delighting in the company of neighbours, relatives and friends. Nellie will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her cousins Mairi and Norman, Calum and Dolina and their family, other relatives and her many friends in Lewis, Canada and the USA. Funeral service was held at the Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas, Ontario, on Tuesday, March 24, followed by interment at White Chapel Memorial Garden.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020