COWAN Nora The family of the late Nora Cowan would like to thank all friends and relatives for their cards, gifts, prayers and kind thoughts. Our most grateful thanks to the staff in Bruce Suite of Clarkston House who looked after our mother so wonderfully for the last 5 years, Thanks to undertakers, Jonathan Harvey and Alasdair MacRae for making Nora's final journey home so straightforward. Thanks to Rev Roddy Macleod for the sevice in St Jude's and Rev John Murdo Nicolson for the service at the graveside. Our appreciation to the team at the Comunn Eachdraidh for tea after the funeral and especially to our cousin Murdo (Freckles) for his invaluable help.
Gus am bris an latha.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020