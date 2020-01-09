|
STEWART Norman Kenneth The family of the late Norman Kenneth Stewart wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, expressions of sympathy and practical help shown to us following our recent bereavement. Thank you to Rev Ewen Matheson, Rev Kenneth Ferguson, Rev Donald Macdonald and office bearers of Back Free Church for all their help and comfort whilst officiating at the funeral, evening service and family worship. We extend our thanks to the undertakers for the efficient funeral arrangements. Thank you to the carers who attended Norman at home and the staff at Dun Berisay Care Home and Medical Ward 2 at the Western Isles Hospital. Thank you to the church officer, cemetery attendant, the ladies who served an excellent lunch after the funeral and all who came to pay their last respects. Your kind donations to Parkinson's UK in memory of Norman, raised a total of £775.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020