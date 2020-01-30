|
MACARTHUR Norman (Brot) The family of the late Norman (Brot) Macarthur would like to thank all relatives and friends for the kindness, support and numerous expressions of sympathy shown, following their recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to all the staff in Medical Two Ward, Western Isles Hospital, who tended to Norman with such care and compassion. Thank you to Dr N. Maciver, Broadbay Medical Practice and to Mr J. Gunn, Ness for their medical care, help and attention. Grateful thanks to Rev Kenneth Macdonald and elders from the Free Church Continuing, Stornoway for their comforting visits, prayers and services. Thank you also to undertakers A. Macrae and the cemetery attendants at Dalmore for their professionalism in carrying out the funeral duties and sincere gratitude to all those who attended the services to pay their last respects.
7 Braighe Road
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020