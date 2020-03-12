|
MACLEOD Norman (Tammy) The family of the late Norman Macleod (Tammy) would like to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy, acts of kindness, cards, flowers, gifts and practical support given to them during their time of loss, it was greatly appreciated. Grateful thanks to the Rev Paul Amed, Rev Ian M. Campbell, Rev Roddy Morrison and Rev Callum Macleod for their touching prayers and support. To A. Macrae Undertakers, especially Robert and Murdo for their sensitive care. All the staff at Medical 2 and Erisort Ward, for all their care and support to Tammy. Finally, thank you to everyone that came to the wake and funeral to pay their final respects and those who made a donation to Erisort Ward.
3a Garrabost.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020