Norman The family of the late Norman MacMillan would like to thank the staff of Blar Buidhe for their care and kindness. Our sincere thanks to home care staff, friends, neighbours and relatives who supported and visited during Norman's later years, to the Rev Andrew Coghil for his comforting funeral message and to Al Macrae and staff for their professional help. Finally, our appreciation for all those who phoned, donated to Motor Neurone Disease, sent cards and flowers at this sad time.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020
