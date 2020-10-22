|
MURRAY Norman Donald (Bayba)
The family of the late Norman D Murray, 14A Upper Bayble, would like to express our sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support and sympathy extended to us during our recent sad bereavement. Thank you to all who telephoned and sent cards, gifts and flowers. Thank you to all who cared so kindly and professionally for Norman throughout his illness. Especially Dr Maciver, Dr Anna-Miek, Staff of Bethesda Hospice for their exceptional care in his final few days, Macmillan Nurses and District Nurses, staff at KJ Macdonald chemists for their efficient service over the past number of months, Revs J Maciver, E Matheson for funeral service and office bearers for spiritual support, A. Macrae and staff, Undertakers, for their professional service, N. Mackenzie, cemetery attendant. Finally, thank you to everyone who came from far and near to pay their respects, we were humbled by the large numbers who lined the streets as the cortege made its way to the cemetery.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020