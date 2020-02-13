Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Peggy Boston Notice
BOSTON nee Buchanan On 2nd February 2020
Peggy
Aged 80 years
The beloved wife of Eric,
dearly loved mum to Jane & Erica,
mother in law of Tom & Alan,
and dear granny of Eden,
loving sister of
Malcolm and Kipper.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 17th February 2020
at 11.30 a.m.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
