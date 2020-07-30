|
Morrison Mina and family wish to express their gratitude to all that helped them during their recent sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to the staff of Dun Eisdean for the loving care they gave Peggy. Thanks to Langabhat Medical Practice. Grateful thanks to Kenny Angus and Peggy MacKay for all their help to Peggy over the years and for their practical help at this sad time.
Thanks to the Reverend Hugh Stewart who conducted the graveside service and to Ian Henry Mackay and Kenny Smith for their part. Thanks to all who came to pay their last respects. Thanks to Archibald Macrae funeral directors and the grave diggers. A special thanks to Dolina & Norrie and Margaret & Donnie for their help and support. Thanks to neighbours, friends and all who phoned, sent cards and visited. Tapadh leibh uile.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 30, 2020