MacASKILL
Phillippa Donald MacAskill and family from Bornish, South Uist would like to thank everyone who paid their respects to Phillippa MacAskill at various road ends along her last journey from the Uist and Barra Hospital in Benbecula, on September 5, 2020, to her final place of rest in Ardmhicheil Cemetery. Special thanks to Father Michael for a lovely service, piper Calum Beaton, Marybell MacIntrye & Mary MacInnes for lovely prepared food to feed the family after the service, Celia Macsween from "Flowers for all Occasions" for the beautiful flower tributes and finally Neil Macintrye Funeral Directors for preparing everything from start to finish to give Phillippa a beautiful send off. Our family also set up a "Just Giving Page" in memory of Phillippa, who had fought cancer for 2 and a 1/2 years, we have managed to raise an amazing amount of £2620.00 which will be sent to Macmillan Nurses in Uist. We would like to thank everybody for their donations.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 17, 2020