MOFFAT I, Christabel Macrae, Sister of Rody, wish to thank Doctor Scott and Danny for the sensitive way they broke the news of Rody's passing to me.
Thanks to those who sent cards and letters and for the tributes made to Rody. Thanks to Kirsteen and Danny for all their help and especially Kirsteen who made all the arrangements.
I am very grateful for all she did for me.
Thanks to my Cousin Murdo and his Brother in law Murdo Macinnes, Kirsteen and Danny for attending the burial, I am so grateful to you all for your kindness, help and support at this very sad time. I will miss Rody so much. I would also like to thank Caroline and Malcolm Newton for all their kindness, love and support to Rody.
Rody thought so much of you both and looked forward to his chats with Malcolm so very much, I know you will miss Rody as I do.
A light that has shone so bright has gone out in our lives.
God Bless you all.
Christabel Macrae, Murdoch Place.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 23, 2020