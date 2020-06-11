|
MACLEOD
Samuel As the family of Samuel MacLeod, Ardhasaig, we have been overwhelmed by the various means of support from both our local community and further afield after our very recent sudden and sad loss. We will be forever thankful to the ambulance crew, Geoff, Jen, Lal, and Bobby for their unfailing efforts. We also give thanks to Davie, Iain, Lauren (Police Scotland), doctors Naylor and Janet, and Archibald Macrae Undertakers for their professional care. We would like to thank John Murdo Morrison for his practical help on the day of the burial, also to his grandson Hamish for playing the pipes. This was such a special touch. We also give thanks to all who came out to the roadside to pay their last respects.
Lastly, we thank Farquhar MacLeod (hearse driver), John Angus MacLeod and Donald Martin (attendants), and Rev Iain Murdo MacDonald for his care and compassion.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 11, 2020