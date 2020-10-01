Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra BELL

Notice Condolences

Sandra BELL Notice
BELL Sandra Peacefully, at Clarence Court Care Home, Glasgow, on September 26, 2020. Sandra Bell (nee Macleod), in her 75th year, of Lochgair, Argyll, previously Bearsden and Stornoway. Former teacher at Bearsden Primary School, Glasgow. Beloved wife of Fraser, much loved mother of Fiona and grandmother of Lucas. Dear sister of Dena and Ian and sister-in-law of Lachlan and family.
A much loved aunt and cousin.
A private funeral service will be held at St Bride's Cemetery, Lochgair on Friday, October 2, 2020. Donations can be made in memory of Sandra to Parkinson's UK via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -