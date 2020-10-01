|
BELL Sandra Peacefully, at Clarence Court Care Home, Glasgow, on September 26, 2020. Sandra Bell (nee Macleod), in her 75th year, of Lochgair, Argyll, previously Bearsden and Stornoway. Former teacher at Bearsden Primary School, Glasgow. Beloved wife of Fraser, much loved mother of Fiona and grandmother of Lucas. Dear sister of Dena and Ian and sister-in-law of Lachlan and family.
A much loved aunt and cousin.
A private funeral service will be held at St Bride's Cemetery, Lochgair on Friday, October 2, 2020. Donations can be made in memory of Sandra to Parkinson's UK via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020