CLARKE Stephen (Inverness)
Stephen King (Steve), aged 71 years, residing at 46 Broom Drive, Inverness, died at the Royal Northern Infirmary, Inverness, on January 2, 2020, after a long illness. He was the deeply loved partner of Marion (Morag) Campbell, who died September, 2010, brother to Melvyn, Lindsay and the late Pamela, son of the late Ernest Clarke and Winifred Christine Clarke, good friend to Tracy Shields, of Inverness, brother-in-law to Carmel Campbell and William Lockyer, uncle to Josephine Lockyer, Geoffrey Blears, Heather Campbell, Helen (Lizzie) Hensler (née Campbell) and Michael Alexander Campbell. A service of celebration for Stephen's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 am, at the Royal Northern Infirmary Chapel, Ness Walk, Inverness. Stephen, will be taken to join Marion in their lair on Harris, on Wednesday, January 22 and on Thursday, January 23, 2020, he will be interred at the (new) burial ground at Luskentyre, Harris, at 11 am. All friends are cordially welcome on both occasions. Family flowers only please, donations for Mountain Rescue welcome at the services. Arrangements by John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness and Archibald Macrae, Stornoway.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020