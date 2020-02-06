|
MACRITCHIE Veronica Jane (nee Mackay) John and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for their many kind and caring expressions of sympathy, love and prayerful support received following their sudden sad loss of Veronica. Grateful thanks to all nurses, doctors and paramedics who cared for Veronica throughout her illness. Special thanks to Doctor John Hunter, Gartnavel Hospital, Glasgow, for his special care and attention. Heartfelt thanks to Rev Hugh Ferrier and all elders for the comfort they showed. Thanks also to Alasdair Macrae Undertakers and staff for all their help, also thanks to the gravedigger. Finally, thanks to all who generously donated to the Stornoway High Free Church Fund.
Stornoway and Embo, NR Dornoch.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020