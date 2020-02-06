|
MACRITCHIE Veronica (nee Mackay) Sheila, Dennis and family would like to thank the people of Stornoway for their kindness and sympathy on the sudden passing of their beloved daughter Veronica. Special thanks to Rev H. Ferrier and the elders of the Free Church Seminary,
A. Macrae Funeral Directors for their efficient proceedings and finally for everyone who paid their last respects at the wake, funeral and interment.
God bless you all, 10 Gate Street, Embo, Dornoch, IV25 3PS.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020