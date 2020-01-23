Home

BLYTH William Precious and loving memories of our dearly loved
husband, father, father-in-law and grampa William, who passed away, on January 23, 2010.
Remembering also our dear uncle and brother- in- law, Malcolm Blyth, who passed away, October 13, 2014 and our dear auntie and sister-in-law Helen Blyth, who passed away, September 2, 2016.
We miss you more as each year passes us by,
And happy thoughts of you still makes us cry.
We treasure the time that we had you here,
And wish we could once again hold you near.
Annette, Anne, Alison, Norman, Lauren and Shannon.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
