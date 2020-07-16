|
CAMERON William The family of Willie Cameron would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, visits and phone calls following our loss.
We would also like to express our appreciation to everyone who paid their last respects at the roadside on his final journey to Hallan. Sincere thanks to Fr Michael MacDonald for the comforting words and service and to Macphee Brothers for their respectful handling of the funeral arrangements. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Sacred Heart for their care during his stay and to Fr Ross Crighton for his visits.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 16, 2020