MACLEOD William The family of the late William Macleod (Willie Isles) would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy and support extended to them following their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to all staff at Bethesda Hospice and the Macmillan Nurses for their dedicated care and support. The family would also like to thank all those who visited and extended support to Willie whilst he was in Bethesda Hospice, this gave him great comfort throughout his illness. Heartfelt thanks also to Rev Ewan Matheson, Rev James MacIver, Rev Kenny M Ferguson and Rev Donald Macdonald for their personal and touching services and prayers. Our sincere thanks to all those who attended the wake and the funeral service where the collection taken raised £1370, which was equally split between Bethesda Hospice and Macmillan Nurses. The family are also grateful to all those from A MacRae (undertakers) for their professional handling of all the funeral duties. Special thanks to all the office bearers at both Tong and Back Free Church for their help and support during this difficult time, particularly Donald Stewart for his guidance in handling all arrangements at Back Free Church. Also thanks to Iain Stewart the grave digger and all the ladies who provided such a lovely lunch and refreshments at Tong Community Centre following the funeral.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020