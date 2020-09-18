Charlotte Sparboe Hill

Charlotte Sparboe Hill, (93 years old) passed away on September 16, 2020.

The daughter of Carl and Carrie Quam Sparboe was born on a farm near Roland, Iowa on October 29, 1926. She attended rural school in the area, and graduated from Jewell High School, after which she attended Iowa State Teacher's College now known as University of Northern Iowa. She taught in rural schools for three years near Jewell.

Charlotte was married for fifty-seven years to Harris S. Hill, investing her life in family, and working as bookkeeper in the family business for thirty years. She volunteered as Cub Scout den mother, participating in family, church and school activities, and worked part time at Ambrose's Dress Shop.

She enjoyed sewing, quilt making at church, klostersom and rosemaling. She was an active member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, WELCA, Sunday school teacher, and choir member in earlier years. She was an active member of Sons of Norway, Story City Fine Arts Club, and Woman's Club, Historical Society and Story City Senior Citizen's Group that met weekly. She wrote a book of her life called "Memories of an Iowa Farm Girl" in 2016.

Charlotte loved to bake kringla, lefse, and cookies with her family and grandchildren. She made krumkaka for Scandinavia Days. She looked forward to coffee with neighbors. She was a terrific hostess inviting guests to a lovely set table, making scrumptious meals with a surprise dessert and entertaining with flair for friends and family, even if it was coffee at her kitchen table. Everyone was welcome.

Charlotte and Harris visited all fifty states. They attended the 102nd Division Army Reunions each summer all over the nation. The highlight was gathering in Washington, D.C. to attend the National World War 11 Memorial Dedication May 29, 2004. She, also, visited Europe and Norway five times to include a wedding north of Arctic Circle in 2007. While in Norway, she visited dear relatives on both sides of her family. She was fluent in Norwegian.

She will remain in the hearts of her children, Karen (William) Schoenenberger of Des Moines, and Paul J. Hill of Story City. Her grandchildren Kristen Schoenenberger of Des Moines and Jon Schoenenberger (Sarah Willis) of Cambridge, Massachusetts. One niece Beth Schnell of Minneapolis, three grand nieces, and two nephews Garth Sparboe of Des Moines and Mark Sparboe of Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Carrie Sparboe, her husband Harris Hill, and her brother, Robert Sparboe. Her friends and family were also precious to her.

Her philosophy was to do an act of kindness for someone each day.

Due to the pandemic there will be a small graveside service celebrating her life.

Memorials may be given to St. Petri Lutheran Church, Riverside Bible Camp,

Story City Volunteer Fire Department, Story City Loaves and Fishes.

Blessed be her memory

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



