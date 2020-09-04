Cristy Gutierres
Story City - Cristy Gutierres, age 44, of Story City, Iowa, passed away with her loved ones, Alex and Mario, as the result of a tragic automobile accident near Alden, Iowa, on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Memorial visitation and a Celebration of Cristy's Life was held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Harvest Evangelical Free Church, 524 River Hills Drive, Story City, IA 50248. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com
Cristy Nichole Gutierres was born September 8, 1975, to John Watson and Corina Eva (Marrujo) Allen III. She lived in various places as a young girl, including California and New Mexico, and eventually settled in central Iowa at the age of 16.
She was married to Jerry Spencer and was blessed with a daughter, Kylie. Cristy worked as a waitress at the Grove Café in Ames for nearly twenty years. She was loved by her customers and was well-known for her caring and forgiving heart as well as her ability to see the best in people.
Cristy was married to Jeff Wilson for a time, and later to Jesse Gutierres. Cristy and Jesse became parents to a son, Jesse "Alex", and a daughter, Isabella. Her children brought her endless joy and she worked hard to provide for their needs.
As a lifelong horse enthusiast, Cristy was happiest while riding. She was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club and served as secretary for the Iowa POAC (Pony of the Americas). She also enjoyed playing her flute, drawing, and writing stories.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kylie and Isabella of Story City; a granddaughter, Diana Crisman; two brothers, John (Carrie) Allen of Oceanside, CA, and William (Stephanie) Allen of Cheyenne, WY; three sisters, Briana (Tim) Renfro of Phoenix, OR, Kathryn (Shane) Rose of Medford, OR, and Chelsea Allen of Des Moines; a special aunt, Lorraine Yorgensen of Florida; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
In addition to Alex and Mario, Cristy was preceded in death by her parents.
Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Cristy and her family.