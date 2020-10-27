Derral Duane Tressler
Story City - Derral Duane Tressler, 92, of Story City passed away October 25, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Funeral Mass will be Friday October 30, 2020 at 10:30 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Story City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 at the church.
Derral was born on January 22, 1928 to Burnice and Ruby (Olson) Tressler. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Derral married Anna Wirth on January 16, 1951 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He returned from the service and farmed the family Century farm west of Story City.
Derral was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was active as a lecture for many years. He was a lifelong member of the community, American Legion and was active in the Lafayette Township. Derral enjoyed collecting and working on antique cars and tractors and conversations with friends in his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Anna of Story City; two sons, Mark (Carol) Tressler of Buckeye, AZ and David (Bonnie) Tressler of Brandon, MN; daughter, Susan Tressler of Story City; three grandchildren, Laura (Jon) Cody, Peter (Erin) Tressler and Enna (Cody) Mickelson; four great grandchildren, Calan and Jonah Cody and Martin and Felix Tressler and his brother, Kenny (Loraine) Tressler of Cedar Falls, IA.
Derral was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Rozella Tressler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter and Paul Building Fund.
Live streaming of the service at www.facebook.com/ssppgilbert
is available.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.soderstrumadams.com
.