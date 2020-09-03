Dorothy Hanson

Story City - Dorothy was born on October 25, 1927 in Slater, Iowa to Malcom and Louise Larson. She grew up on the outskirts of Roland with her parents and brother Max and sister Pauline. She graduated from Roland High School in May of 1945. She attended cosmetology school in Des Moines after graduating.

Dorothy and Bill were married in June 1999.

She and her husband Bill, lived in Clarion from 1951 until 2012 where she maintained an inhouse beauty salon.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the US with her husband Bill until his death in 2013. Upon retirement Dorothy and Bill spent their winter months in Ft Myers and Sebring Fl.

Dorothy died peacefully August 27, 2020 at Bethany Life in Story City after a lengthy decline in health.

She is survived by two sons, Randy and his wife Joan of Eden Prairie, MN and Michael and his wife Jane of Baxter, IA; 5 grandchildren, Sara, Corey, Katie, Jared and Nicole; 3 great grandchildren, Roslin, Connor and Wesley.

Graveside services will be Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Roland Cemetery in Roland. Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



