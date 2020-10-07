Jeanne Ann Campbell

Plymouth, MA - Jeanne Ann (Wegner) Campbell passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 73. Born on October 17, 1946, to Carl and Maurine Wegner in Story City, Iowa, Jeanne was a graduate of Radcliffe High School, and attended Ellsworth Junior College and the University of Northern Iowa. She and her husband of 53 years, Frank, lived throughout the Midwest while they raised their family, spending many years in Des Moines, IA, Kansas City, KS, and Cleveland, OH, before finally settling in Plymouth, MA, at White Cliffs Country Club 22 years ago. Together they shared a love of skiing, golf, travel, and time spent with family and friends. Jeanne also enjoyed countless games of mahjong and trivia with her White Cliffs friends. Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband Frank Campbell; son Mark and daughter-in-law Meagan Campbell of Overland Park, KS; daughter Jennifer and son-in-law TJ Whalen of Charlotte, VT; beloved grandchildren Campbell and Cooper; sister Anita Ray of Austin, TX; brother Byron Wegner of Radcliffe, IA; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends across the country. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Brookline, MA.



