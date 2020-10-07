1/1
Jeanne Ann Campbell
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Ann Campbell
Plymouth, MA - Jeanne Ann (Wegner) Campbell passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 73. Born on October 17, 1946, to Carl and Maurine Wegner in Story City, Iowa, Jeanne was a graduate of Radcliffe High School, and attended Ellsworth Junior College and the University of Northern Iowa. She and her husband of 53 years, Frank, lived throughout the Midwest while they raised their family, spending many years in Des Moines, IA, Kansas City, KS, and Cleveland, OH, before finally settling in Plymouth, MA, at White Cliffs Country Club 22 years ago. Together they shared a love of skiing, golf, travel, and time spent with family and friends. Jeanne also enjoyed countless games of mahjong and trivia with her White Cliffs friends. Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband Frank Campbell; son Mark and daughter-in-law Meagan Campbell of Overland Park, KS; daughter Jennifer and son-in-law TJ Whalen of Charlotte, VT; beloved grandchildren Campbell and Cooper; sister Anita Ray of Austin, TX; brother Byron Wegner of Radcliffe, IA; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends across the country. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Brookline, MA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Story City Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved