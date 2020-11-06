1/1
Joyce Adelle Hanson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Adelle Hanson
Story City - Joyce Adelle Hanson, 85, of Story City formerly of Jewell died November 1, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday November 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at Elim Lutheran Church in Randall.
Joyce was born on November 3, 1934 in rural Story City to Ira and Gertrude (Teig) Thorson. She married Joe D. Hanson on July 10, 1954. He passed away April 15, 2005. Joyce was a lifetime resident of the Story City and Jewell area and a member of Elim Lutheran Church. She greatly enjoyed her family and grandkids.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Jill (Greg) Jacobson and Julie (Mark) Ullestad both of Jewell; six grandchildren, Jessica (Grant) Simpson, Brett (Brittney) Jacobson, Chris (Brooke) Jacobson, Mollie (fiancée Adam Petz) Ullestad, Trevor and Jared Ullestad; four great grandchildren, Stella, Josephine, Brody and Bud and a sister, Beverly Petzenhauser of Story City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe D. Hanson; a son, Jeff Hanson, two brothers, Irvin and James Thorson and a sister, Betty Swanson.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.soderstrumadams.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Story City Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soderstrum Funeral Home
618 Lafayette
Story City, IA 50248
515-733-4334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soderstrum Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved