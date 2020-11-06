Joyce Adelle Hanson
Story City - Joyce Adelle Hanson, 85, of Story City formerly of Jewell died November 1, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday November 5, 2020 at 10:30 am at Elim Lutheran Church in Randall.
Joyce was born on November 3, 1934 in rural Story City to Ira and Gertrude (Teig) Thorson. She married Joe D. Hanson on July 10, 1954. He passed away April 15, 2005. Joyce was a lifetime resident of the Story City and Jewell area and a member of Elim Lutheran Church. She greatly enjoyed her family and grandkids.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Jill (Greg) Jacobson and Julie (Mark) Ullestad both of Jewell; six grandchildren, Jessica (Grant) Simpson, Brett (Brittney) Jacobson, Chris (Brooke) Jacobson, Mollie (fiancée Adam Petz) Ullestad, Trevor and Jared Ullestad; four great grandchildren, Stella, Josephine, Brody and Bud and a sister, Beverly Petzenhauser of Story City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe D. Hanson; a son, Jeff Hanson, two brothers, Irvin and James Thorson and a sister, Betty Swanson.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name.
Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.soderstrumadams.com
