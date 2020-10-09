LaVonne Hanson was a very special lady to me. I fixed her hair for several years and we had some humorous moments when she would tell me stories of her lifetime. She had me laughing most of the time while I fixed her hair. I remember her as a very special friend that loved God and spoke of him real often. I miss her very much but I will always remember her as a "good hearted" friend that always wanted to help others and was very proud of her family members. God Bless all of her family members and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Linda and Larry Barquist

Linda Barquist

Friend