LaVonne Hanson
LaVonne Hanson
Jewell - LaVonne Hanson, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence in Jewell, IA.
A flowing visitation will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 3, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe, IA.
A private family memorial service will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church, in Jewell, IA, on Sunday, October 4. Burial of LaVonne's cremated remains will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Jewell.
Please wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements
For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com

Published in Story City Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boeke Funeral Home
201 E. Minnie
Radcliffe, IA 50230
(515) 899-2161
October 3, 2020
LaVonne Hanson was a very special lady to me. I fixed her hair for several years and we had some humorous moments when she would tell me stories of her lifetime. She had me laughing most of the time while I fixed her hair. I remember her as a very special friend that loved God and spoke of him real often. I miss her very much but I will always remember her as a "good hearted" friend that always wanted to help others and was very proud of her family members. God Bless all of her family members and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda and Larry Barquist
Linda Barquist
Friend
