Leota Mae Berg

Jewell - Leota Mae Berg, 88, of Jewell passed away September 1, 2020 at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. Private family services will be Friday at Grace United Methodist Church in Story City. Burial will follow in the Story City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 at the Soderstrum Funeral Home in Story City.

Leota was born on July 19, 1932 at the family farm northwest of Story City to Arthur J. and Mabel W. (Oswald) Tesdall. She graduated from Story City High School in 1950 and married Oliver Berg on September 20, 1950. He passed away on July 12, 2007.

Leota lived all of her life in the Story City and Jewell area and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed baking, cleaning and mowing. The three F's were very important to her: Family, Faith, and Farm.

Leota is survived by her three daughters, Marilyn (Bill) Fulkerson of Ankeny; Colleen (Jon) Bark of Nevada and Angie (Brent) Torgeson of Story City; six grandchildren, Stacy, Bradley, Ryan, Jacob, Jarod and Stephanie and 14 great grandchildren, Trevor, Zach, Trey, Anna, Drew, Kallie, Sam, Grant, Olive, Mikalya, Carina, Gemma, Ritter and Selah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oliver; a brother, Eugene Tesdall and three sisters, Ruth Stark, Marjorie Dale and JoAnn Adair.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.



