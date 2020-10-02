Mabel Auld

Roland - Mabel Auld, 102, of Roland died October 1, 2020 at Bethany Life Community. Funeral services will be Monday October 5 at 2 pm at Bergen Lutheran Church in Roland. Masks are required. Burial will follow in the Roland Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

Mabel was born on January 28, 1918 in Promise City, Iowa to Alfred Landon and Edith Irene (Bauman) McMurray. She married James Auld in March 10, 1944. He passed away on June 30, 2008. Mabel worked as a secretary for Mass Mutual Life Insurance, Donnelley's of Nevada, Ames In-Cross and then at the poultry farm at Iowa State. She was a member of Friends-n-Service, Bergen Lutheran Church, a 500 Card Club and the Roland American Legion Aux. Mabel enjoyed playing Bridge and was well known for her kringla and cookies. She enjoyed canoeing and fishing trips, traveling with Jim and especially babysitting and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mabel is survived her two sons, Dennis M. (Kimberly) of Roland and John A. (Mary) of Colorado Springs, CO; her daughter, Shirley J. (Walter) Johnson of Roanoke, VA; seven grandchildren, Dina (Chris) Cree , Trisha (John) Tjarks, Landon (Sarah) Auld, Riley (Carissa) Auld of Roland, Glen (Denise) Johnson, Wade (Emily) Johnson, James (Amzette) Auld and Beverly (Mike) Feldman; 12 great grandchildren, Emma, Hannah, Janesha, Jordan, Kolbi, Evelyn, Daniel, Luke, Jacob, Hannah, Caroline and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Auld and nine brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to Roland American Legion Cemetery flag fund.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store