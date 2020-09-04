Mildred Jeanette Olson
Story City - Mildred Jeanette Olson, age 96, of Story City, passed away at the home of her daughter, Jan, in Chisago City, Minnesota, at sunrise on a beautiful Sunday, August 30, 2020.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Story City Municipal Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, attendees were asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
Mildred Jeanette Romsey was born on July 5, 1924 on a farm just south of Gilbert, IA, to John and Carrie Romsey, who each came from Norway. She was baptized on October 26, 1924. She first attended school in the country, then in Story City and graduated from Ames High School in 1941. She took business courses and worked in the law office of Ed Kelly, where she made good use of her shorthand skills. She then worked for Story County Selective Service in Ames. She was united in marriage to Homer O. Olson on February 24, 1946. They celebrated the births of three children, daughters, Jan and Julie, and son, Mark. They made their home at Lake Comar until they moved into Story City in 1956.
Millie enjoyed Story City life and was an active volunteer and community member. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 60 years, serving in a variety of roles, including Sunday School teacher and superintendent, Junior Choir Co-Director, Ladies' Aid President (and other offices), Fellowship League, lay delegate, choir member, church secretary and treasurer. She loved working Bethel's Kaffee Lag and the Scandinavian Days bake sale, especially making Norwegian kringla, krumkake and rosettes. She also served the community as a Cub Scout den mother, 4-H leader, Band Parent, PTA member, and officer/member of the Story City Legion Auxiliary. She also continued her work life at the Adams Funeral Home primarily "keeping the books" for the Adams brothers' businesses. She finally retired when she turned 80!
Millie loved to sing! She first learned to sing harmony with Homer and his family. She sang with a Women's Barbershop Quartet, in duets and trios, and as a soloist at weddings and funerals. She was known for the nearly 30 batches of peanut brittle that she made and gave as gifts for Christmas. She loved her friends, their "coffee and a little something" gatherings, and meals or ice cream out when cooking got to be too much. She bowled with the Co-op women's team, and played on the women's golf league.
She appreciated her close family and their get-togethers and if there wasn't a holiday, they'd make one up just to get together. She loved the family everybody-bring-something meals, "sing-a-longs," (in harmony, of course) and reluctantly played in family ball games. She also loved making the Norwegian holiday meals of fish (cod, not lutefisk), lefse and kumla. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Millie was the "greatest grandmother," and all of her grandchildren would attest to that.
Millie and Homer celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1996. Homer passed away two weeks short of their 59th anniversary.
Millie is survived by daughter Jan Bailey (Emily Eastwood), daughter Julie Disbrowe (Mike) and son, Mark Olson, plus grandchildren, Christopher Bailey (Jill) and their children, Austin, Travis, Dylan and Rachel, Andrea Bailey (Dan Lee), Paula Disbrowe (David Norman) and their children Flannery and Wyatt, Tim Disbrowe and his children, Nick, Zack and Amanda, plus Amanda's daughter Sophia, Tyler Disbrowe, and Matthew Olson (JoAnna) and their sons Jack and Bennett. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Colleen Romsey, Barbara Olson, Mary Wilkerson and Pat Olson.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Homer, her parents John & Carrie Romsey, siblings, Sylvia Romsey, Joseph Romsey, Milford Romsey, Raymond Romsey, Thomas Ole (T.O.) Romsey, LaVerne (Gus) Romsey and Clara June Romsey, as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, John Jones, Frankie Romsey, Lorraine Romsey, Alice Romsey, and Raleigh Wilkerson.
Millie was a woman of strong faith . . . which both buoyed and called her to serve.
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview Lakes Hospice, Chisago City or the Story City Legion Auxiliary.