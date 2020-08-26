1/
Richard Drake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Drake
Radcliffe - Richard Drake, age, 87, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home in Radcliffe, IA.
A flowing visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, September 2, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Burial of Dick's cremated remains will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #317 of Radcliffe.
The wearing of masks is suggested and social distancing guidelines should be respected at both functions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Radcliffe American Legion Post #317 or Radcliffe Emergency Services.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Story City Herald from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boeke Funeral Home
201 E. Minnie
Radcliffe, IA 50230
(515) 899-2161
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved