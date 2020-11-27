Robert Mathiason

Story City - Robert Ray Mathiason, 96, of Story City died November 23, 2020 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Family graveside services will be Friday November 27 at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Boone.

Robert was born on August 27, 1924 in Story County to Alvin and Erma (Clayberg) Mathiason. He married Audrey N. Ahrens on July 25, 1944. He served in the US Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. Robert returned from the service to farm for many years and he also worked for Severson Construction and also later for Friedrich Construction. After retiring from construction, he worked for the Ames Community Schools delivering the food.

Robert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Robert is survived by his wife, Audrey of Story City; a daughter, Krisha (Norman) Stoll of Boone; two grandchildren, Dustin (Stephanie) Stoll and Misti McInteer; four great grandchildren, Emelia, Sam, Laine and Sophia and a sister, Betty Martin of Ankeny.

He was preceded in death by parents and a son, Laine Mathiason.

Soderstrum Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



