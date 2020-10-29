1/
Steven Topp
Steven Topp
Radcliffe - Steven Topp, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home in Radcliffe, IA.
A flowing visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday evening, October 30, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe.
A public graveside funeral service will be held at Sherman Township Cemetery, rural Hubbard, on October 31, at 2:00 pm. Those attending the graveside service are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The wearing of masks and the respect of social distancing guidelines are encouraged at both functions.
Memorials contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Story City Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boeke Funeral Home
201 E. Minnie
Radcliffe, IA 50230
(515) 899-2161
