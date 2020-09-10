Warren Arthur Amundson
Ames - Warren Arthur Amundson, age 88, of Ames, formerly of Story City, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home.
Friends may call from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Roland Cemetery for Warren's children, grandchildren, and siblings. Burial will be in the Roland Cemetery.
Born on March 27, 1932 in Radcliffe, Warren was the son of Thomas and Emma (Larson) Amundson. He graduated from Radcliffe High School in 1949. Warren enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Ardis Sandvick on October 16, 1954 at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Ames.
Warren worked at the National Animal Disease Center as an animal caretaker for 32 years until his retirement in July of 1989.
He found enjoyment in spending time with his family. He was always present for his grandchildren and never missed an event. He prepared a calendar every year with his family's birthdays and anniversaries, ensuring a greeting card would arrive in their mailbox on the correct day. Warren enjoyed trips to Branson, fishing, and camping. He never missed McDonald's coffee time with his friends. Warren was very proud of his military service and was a long-time member of the Story City American Legion. He was also a member of Bergan Lutheran Church in Roland.
Warren is survived by his daughter, Wanda Kellogg (friend Diane Muncrief) of Ames; three sons: Paul Amundson of Slater, Mark (Becky) Amundson of Radcliffe, and Kevin (Stephanie) Amundson of Roland; grandchildren: Chris (Tara) Amundson, Lissa (Ryan) Fulkerson, Michele (Justin) Marvin, Sean Kellogg, Ryan (Alyssa) Amundson, Emily (Jaccob) Holm, Nick (Morgan) Amundson, and Courtney (Eric) Mensen; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Whitney of Altoona; a brother, Harold (Eddie) Amundson of Zearing; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ardis; a son, Wayne Amundson; and siblings: Helen Underwood, Frances Emery, and Emma, Vivian, and Duane in infancy.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Soderstrum Funeral Home in Roland and online condolences may be left for Warren's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for future designation.