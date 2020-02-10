ALBERT DIXON COX

LUMBERTON — Mr. Albert Dixon Cox, 75, of Lumberton, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born in Robeson County on July 10, 1944, to the late Braxton Cox and the late Nellie Ward Cox. He was the owner-operator of Cox's Body Shop and a member of the Old Iron Lumber River Tractor Club.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, B.L. Cox, and Mitchell Cox; a sister, Gertie Leigh Bane; and a great-grandson, Alton Jeremy "J.J." Cox Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Sybil Meares Cox of the home; two sons, Billy Cox and wife, Kelli, of Greenville, and Travis Cox and wife, Julie, of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Alissa Cox, Jeremy Cox, Joshua Cox, Jonathon Cox, and Victoria Cox; a great-grandson, Malachai Cox; a brother, Ronnie Taylor and wife, Linda, of Lumberton; and two sisters, Georgia Arnette of Ocean Isle Beach, and Josie Britt of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Long Branch Baptist Church, 8878 N.C. 72 in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.